StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $729,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the third quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 75,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 376,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.17.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.89. The company had a trading volume of 680,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,624,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $59.89 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The firm has a market cap of $260.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

