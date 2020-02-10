Strs Ohio Buys 1,700 Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,221. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.70. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In related news, insider Joel H. Schwartz sold 1,717 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $31,266.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,810.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet raised CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

