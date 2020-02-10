Strs Ohio Invests $247,000 in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Ryan T. Sullivan sold 500 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Weyer sold 1,550 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $131,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,880 shares of company stock worth $5,721,929 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICPT stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.99. The stock had a trading volume of 26,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,394. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $56.76 and a one year high of $131.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.