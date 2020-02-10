Strs Ohio Purchases New Position in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of First Financial Northwest at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFNW. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 11.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2,387.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after acquiring an additional 39,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

First Financial Northwest stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,639. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.50. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $153.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.21.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 6.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Financial Northwest news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 3,000 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

