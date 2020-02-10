Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 8,800 Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Varex Imaging by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 18,313 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 98,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.29. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average of $29.35. Varex Imaging Corp has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.14 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VREX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

