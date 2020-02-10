Strs Ohio Reduces Stake in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 339,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 30,902 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 37,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Shares of WAFD traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 445 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.18. Washington Federal Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $38.26.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.32 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 10.01%. On average, analysts expect that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.