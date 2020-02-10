Strs Ohio Sells 4,305 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,404,000 after buying an additional 1,014,998 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,686,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 916,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,798,000 after purchasing an additional 162,760 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,909,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,482,000 after purchasing an additional 141,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,218,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

NYSE OMC traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $75.77. 9,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,928. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.69. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.75 and a 1-year high of $85.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.38.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

