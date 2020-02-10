Strs Ohio Sells 800 Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POL. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 3,010.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 630,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,478,000 after acquiring an additional 491,079 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyOne during the third quarter valued at $8,242,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 24,667.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 242,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 14.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,749,000 after acquiring an additional 177,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

NYSE POL traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,578. PolyOne Co. has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.94. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. PolyOne had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. PolyOne’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PolyOne Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PolyOne Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

