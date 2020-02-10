Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,589,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.45.

SYK traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $217.14. 44,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,606. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $80.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $223.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.74.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

