Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Tradition Asset Management LLC

Tradition Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.6% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Stryker by 28.9% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 8.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1,626.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.45.

SYK traded up $2.42 on Monday, reaching $217.23. 650,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,950. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.74. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $223.45. The company has a market cap of $80.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

