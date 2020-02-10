Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 2,053 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.37% of Vail Resorts worth $36,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 293.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $447,942.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,829 shares in the company, valued at $680,940.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTN traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.04. 1,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $196.89 and a one year high of $255.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.98.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.65 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.66.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

