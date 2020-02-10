Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,288 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Crown worth $37,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 211.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCK stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.08. 4,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,358. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.68 and a 1 year high of $80.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup set a $79.00 target price on shares of Crown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crown from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

In other Crown news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $90,816.00. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

