Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.1% during the third quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 928,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,311,000 after buying an additional 99,950 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,711,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,013,000 after buying an additional 221,266 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,616,000 after buying an additional 46,950 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

NYSE:SU opened at $29.10 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.