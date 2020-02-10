SunTrust Banks Raises Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $100.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price raised by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EHC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Shares of EHC stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.60. 2,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,795. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $80.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

