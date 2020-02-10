SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Updates FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.79-2.79 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.71-32.71 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMY traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,060. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.41. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a 52 week low of $142.51 and a 52 week high of $214.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

