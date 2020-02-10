Swipe (SXP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $21.38 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $94.12 million and approximately $21.38 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe token can currently be bought for $1.44 or 0.00014637 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.86 or 0.03566945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00257695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00034169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00136975 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Swipe Token Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 299,987,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,373,112 tokens. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

