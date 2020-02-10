SyncFab Tops One Day Trading Volume of $788,942.00 (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. One SyncFab token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, CoinExchange, IDEX and BitForex. In the last seven days, SyncFab has traded 39.6% higher against the US dollar. SyncFab has a total market capitalization of $350,953.00 and approximately $788,942.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $343.63 or 0.03395646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00238115 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00033773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00138808 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002650 BTC.

About SyncFab

SyncFab launched on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,517,632 tokens. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com . The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg

SyncFab Token Trading

SyncFab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cobinhood, IDEX, BitForex and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SyncFab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SyncFab using one of the exchanges listed above.

