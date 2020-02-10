Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Rating Reiterated by Nomura

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Nomura in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Nomura’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Shares of SYF remained flat at $$33.19 during trading hours on Friday. 6,453,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,281,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.92.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 69,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 267,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 157,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

