SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SYSCO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.84. SYSCO reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SYSCO.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,028 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,242 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 192,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,477,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,601,000 after buying an additional 19,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SYSCO by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,902,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,848. SYSCO has a 1-year low of $64.96 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

