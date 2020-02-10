Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,225,522 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,279 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $135,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,137 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 82,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Target by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,448 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,967,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $69.07 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

