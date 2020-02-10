Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,724 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22,846 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Target were worth $24,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Target by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Target by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.98. 3,860,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,967,182. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.89 and its 200-day moving average is $110.65. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $69.07 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Bank of America upped their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

