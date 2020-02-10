Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TATE has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Tate & Lyle to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 635 ($8.35) to GBX 720 ($9.47) in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 795 ($10.46) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tate & Lyle to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 830 ($10.92) in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 784.29 ($10.32).

Tate & Lyle stock opened at GBX 790.40 ($10.40) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 782.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 735.39. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of GBX 662.80 ($8.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 810 ($10.66).

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

