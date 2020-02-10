Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

TCO has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Taubman Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

NYSE TCO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,476. Taubman Centers has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average is $35.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Taubman Centers by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,984,000 after purchasing an additional 445,684 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 880,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,967,000 after purchasing an additional 302,760 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $8,440,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 1,160.0% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Finally, Green Street Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 145,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

