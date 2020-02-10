TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.21.

FTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

In other news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Piou purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,223,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,844 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 11,799.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124,716 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,005,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,225 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,764,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,207,000 after purchasing an additional 409,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,700,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after purchasing an additional 27,853 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.82. 4,218,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,750,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

