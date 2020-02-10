Territorial Bancorp Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

Territorial Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Territorial Bancorp has a payout ratio of 47.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Territorial Bancorp to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Shares of TBNK opened at $29.90 on Monday. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $290.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other Territorial Bancorp news, CEO Allan S. Kitagawa sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $76,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Murakami sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $28,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,336.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.