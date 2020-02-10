Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Raised by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 796,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 129,170 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $102,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total transaction of $744,126.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,161,867.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 663,053 shares of company stock valued at $84,242,237. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,331,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $120.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

