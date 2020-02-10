Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after buying an additional 11,565 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $1,003,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $827,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 663,053 shares of company stock worth $84,242,237 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.20. 990,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,314,883. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.57 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

