Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Tradition Asset Management LLC

Tradition Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 796,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,229,000 after acquiring an additional 129,170 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total value of $744,126.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,161,867.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 663,053 shares of company stock valued at $84,242,237. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.65. 2,882,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,162,428. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.57 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.02. The company has a market cap of $120.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

