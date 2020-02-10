Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 744 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

In related news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,592.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.78. 6,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $43.98. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.55.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

