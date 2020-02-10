Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,595 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 10.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 108,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its position in KeyCorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 1,228,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,909,000 after acquiring an additional 25,837 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 31,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 3,981.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 13,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,927,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.40. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEY. Evercore ISI began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

