Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

NYSE EGP traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.78. 1,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,083. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.19. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $139.76.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $86.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.24%.

EGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on Eastgroup Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.