Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stock Holdings in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in New York Times were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Times by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Times by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 38,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 136,650 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $4,267,579.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 487,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,218,472.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Thompson sold 66,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $2,038,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,830,649.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYT stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.89. 34,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,394. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.30. New York Times Co has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.15.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. New York Times had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $508.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Times Co will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

NYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.70.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

