Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,631 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,194,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,031,000 after purchasing an additional 373,505 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 349.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 386,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 300,323 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,010,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 230,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 150,707 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.24. 2,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $54.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 66.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

