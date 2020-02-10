Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.11 Million Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 286,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,924 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 109.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amcor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

AMCR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.82. 248,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,722,912. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Amcor had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

