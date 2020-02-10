Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,752,000 after purchasing an additional 282,854 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 401.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,654,000 after purchasing an additional 292,437 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 254,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,849,000 after purchasing an additional 88,769 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 192,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,661,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WCG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.00.

Shares of WCG stock remained flat at $$349.92 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a one year low of $228.56 and a one year high of $350.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $338.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

