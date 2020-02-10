Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kirby were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kirby stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.98. 9,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.70 and its 200-day moving average is $81.07. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $69.71 and a 52 week high of $92.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.81 million. Kirby had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 5.24%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $414,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,630.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $574,824.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,046.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,743 shares of company stock worth $1,316,265 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lowered their price target on Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.29.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

