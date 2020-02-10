The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) Shares Purchased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Medicines were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in The Medicines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,884,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,202,000 after acquiring an additional 16,956 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in The Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $42,897,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in The Medicines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 442,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in The Medicines by 4,181.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 435,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,012,000 after acquiring an additional 425,563 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Medicines by 21.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 263,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,156,000 after acquiring an additional 45,962 shares during the period.

The Medicines stock opened at $84.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.10. The Medicines Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.08.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDCO. Leerink Swann lowered The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer lowered The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Chardan Capital lowered The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Medicines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

About The Medicines

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

