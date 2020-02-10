Titan Coin Hits Market Cap of $728,816.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 36.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Novaexchange and SouthXchange. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 79.3% against the U.S. dollar. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $728,816.00 and approximately $2,770.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003491 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000725 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000168 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co . Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject . The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Novaexchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

