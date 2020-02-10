Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stake Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 858,356 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,446 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $48,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 30,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD opened at $56.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.48. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.5605 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.42.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

