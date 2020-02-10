Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) Stock Position Lifted by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure accounts for approximately 0.5% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Crewe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 5.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 40.7% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 19,453 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 119.3% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 66,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TYG stock opened at $17.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.35. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

