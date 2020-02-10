Total (EPA:FP) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Total (EPA:FP) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €57.69 ($67.08).

Get Total alerts:

Shares of FP opened at €45.26 ($52.63) on Thursday. Total has a 52-week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 52-week high of €49.33 ($57.36). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €47.22.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.