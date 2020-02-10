Tower Bridge Advisors Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,949,000 after buying an additional 279,887 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Surevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.21. The company has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $76.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $1,226,702.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,042,241 shares in the company, valued at $72,029,275.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,962,905. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.