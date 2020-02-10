Tower Bridge Advisors Increases Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $9,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,596,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $611,974,000 after purchasing an additional 40,583 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,626,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $186,776,000 after purchasing an additional 110,647 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 319.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,186,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,418,000 after purchasing an additional 903,676 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 944,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,241,000 after purchasing an additional 91,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 934,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,455,000 after purchasing an additional 347,373 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.54. 3,718,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,512. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.95.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.23.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

