Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 272 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.4% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,993,000 after buying an additional 131,482 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock worth $316,798,003 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $23.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,502.48. 831,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,971. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,503.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,416.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,286.83. The company has a market cap of $1,020.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

