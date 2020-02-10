Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 32,991 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 32,991 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 24,722,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,944,756. General Electric has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.