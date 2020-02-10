Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 9,609 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,609 shares during the period. Carnival comprises about 1.2% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Carnival were worth $11,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carnival by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,944 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Carnival by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $3,840,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,581,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,785,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $59.24.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. TheStreet raised Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Standpoint Research raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

