TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH (OTCMKTS:TWCF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH (OTCMKTS:TWCF) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.55 and last traded at $22.55, approximately 184 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 68 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59.

About TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH (OTCMKTS:TWCF)

Town and Country Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Town and Country Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, organizations, and businesses in central and metro-east areas of Illinois. It accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, health savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

