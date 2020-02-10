TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Issues FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) issued an update on its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.47–0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42-1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.TPI Composites also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital downgraded TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded TPI Composites from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on TPI Composites to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TPI Composites from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $22.46 on Monday. TPI Composites has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $32.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $790.16 million, a PE ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.