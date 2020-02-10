Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 94 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 904.8% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDT traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,295. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

