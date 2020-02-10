Tradition Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 1.2% of Tradition Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after buying an additional 472,084 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,812,615,000 after buying an additional 207,380 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,515,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $443,828,000 after buying an additional 61,622 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,923,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,158,000 after buying an additional 129,781 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,328,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,309,000 after buying an additional 15,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,383 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.24. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $150.58 and a 52-week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. 3M’s payout ratio is 63.30%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

